Stock Of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Jumped By 29.34 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply an increase of 4.85% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $2.11, putting it 2.31% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $338.19M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 4.85% upside in the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.17 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.43%, and 29.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.77%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are 54.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.00% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.80% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $160.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.77 million.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 20.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.12% of the shares at 3.93% float percentage. In total, 3.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Long Focus Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.67 million shares (or 2.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24300.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 33048.0.