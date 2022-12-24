Spruce Power Holding Corporatio At $0.95: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SPRU share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -325.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $133.41M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 705.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPRU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9800 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and -1.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 84.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRU has been trading -531.58% off suggested target high and -531.58% from its likely low.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spruce Power Holding Corporatio has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.