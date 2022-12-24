SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU): How Can A Stock Be Down -55.54% Year To Date, But Still Loser

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply a decrease of -28.87% or -$1.53 in intraday trading. The SSU share’s 52-week high remains $9.90, putting it -162.6% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $1.48B, with an average of 25910.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SSU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information

After registering a -28.87% downside in the last session, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.63 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -28.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.27%, and -35.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.54%. Short interest in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 17.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.15, implying an increase of 47.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.89 and $7.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSU has been trading -108.49% off suggested target high and -56.23% from its likely low.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $242.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $379.4 million.

SSU Dividends

SIGNA Sports United N.V. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SIGNA Sports United N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s Major holders

SIGNA Sports United N.V. insiders hold 44.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.60% of the shares at 29.99% float percentage. In total, 16.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.45 million shares (or 6.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MIC Capital Management UK LLP with 5.0 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.5 million.