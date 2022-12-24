Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) After -2.59% Decline From High?

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.41, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CMPX share’s 52-week high remains $5.55, putting it -2.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $664.94M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside in the last session, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.35%, and 21.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.66%. Short interest in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.38, implying an increase of 42.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMPX has been trading -103.33% off suggested target high and -47.87% from its likely low.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares are 97.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.23% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Compass Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.14% of the shares at 68.65% float percentage. In total, 61.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.96 million shares (or 42.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.87 million shares, or about 13.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.75 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 3.89 million.