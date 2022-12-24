Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -9.94% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -6172.22% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $4.20M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a -9.94% downside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2148 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -9.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.90%, and -15.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.24%. Short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 3.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 96.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVB has been trading -2677.78% off suggested target high and -2677.78% from its likely low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revelation Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are -63.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.59% against 4.20%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 26.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.47% of the shares at 25.18% float percentage. In total, 18.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19567.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 48690.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8754.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 5940.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1068.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1542.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 277.0.