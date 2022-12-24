Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IMTE share’s 52-week high remains $38.48, putting it -5476.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $11.36M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7600 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.16%, and 7.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.68%. Short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders hold 14.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.50% of the shares at 2.94% float percentage. In total, 2.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 85733.0 shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $58727.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3824.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2619.0