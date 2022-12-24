Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FPH share’s 52-week high remains $6.90, putting it -231.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.97. The company has a valuation of $146.52M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 174.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.16 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.46%, and -3.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.20%. Short interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) estimates and forecasts

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Five Point Holdings LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Five Point Holdings LLC insiders hold 7.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.12% of the shares at 79.93% float percentage. In total, 74.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 20.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 7.63 million shares, or about 11.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.85 million.

We also have Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund holds roughly 4.25 million shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 10.61 million.