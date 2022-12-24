New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX: NFGC): Can A Stock Be Down -44.90% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.94, to imply an increase of 4.51% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The NFGC share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -94.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $665.95M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 170.68K shares over the past 3 months.

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC) trade information

After registering a 4.51% upside in the last session, New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.51%, and 4.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.90%. Short interest in New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 60.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFGC has been trading -153.81% off suggested target high and -153.81% from its likely low.

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) estimates and forecasts

NFGC Dividends

New Found Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Found Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC)’s Major holders

New Found Gold Corp. insiders hold 52.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.69% of the shares at 5.73% float percentage. In total, 2.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Integrated Advisors Network LLC with 0.33 million shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.49 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.16 million