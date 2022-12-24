LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply a decrease of -4.10% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The LMDX share’s 52-week high remains $10.42, putting it -1057.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $154.72M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.81K shares over the past 3 months.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

After registering a -4.10% downside in the last session, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.95%, and -39.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.90%. Short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LumiraDx Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares are -68.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -116.18% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -156.50% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $37.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.45 million.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LumiraDx Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders hold 75.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.60% of the shares at 66.53% float percentage. In total, 16.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.68 million shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.81 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 24829.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66045.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3892.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 10352.0.