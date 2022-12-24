Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Stock Dropped -14.37% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -3.43% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The JNCE share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -1013.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $38.71M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 540.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

After registering a -3.43% downside in the last session, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8713 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.49%, and -14.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.54%. Short interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 6.16 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares are -75.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.37% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.50% this quarter before jumping 23.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11 million.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 20.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.59% of the shares at 102.08% float percentage. In total, 81.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 8.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 4.26 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.91 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 2.88 million.