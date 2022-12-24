It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) At $12.82.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.82, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PSFE share’s 52-week high remains $52.44, putting it -309.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.29. The company has a valuation of $764.20M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.23 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.51%, and -21.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.68%. Short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw shorts transact 19.88 million shares and set a 6.8 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before falling -91.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $355.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $373.99 million.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paysafe Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders hold 24.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.51% of the shares at 87.12% float percentage. In total, 65.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 130.98 million shares (or 18.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannae Holdings, Inc. with 59.76 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $116.53 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 7.48 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 4.87 million.