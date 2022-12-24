Is Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Poised For Further Gains At A 68.26% Distance From The Low?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.88, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $14.84, putting it 6.55% up since that peak but still an impressive 68.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.04. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 705.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the last session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.88 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.34%, and 19.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 197.94%. Short interest in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are 110.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 475.93% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.40% this quarter before jumping 350.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.80% compared to the previous financial year.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 3.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.31% of the shares at 27.39% float percentage. In total, 26.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 2.03 million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.04 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and Voya International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 76648.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75094.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.66 million.