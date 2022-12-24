Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) Have Dipped -86.44% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -5.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IMH share’s 52-week high remains $1.35, putting it -800.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $5.46M, with an average of 81390.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) trade information

After registering a -5.52% downside in the last session, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2112 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.10%, and -46.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.44%. Short interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) saw shorts transact 36200.0 shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 98.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMH has been trading -9233.33% off suggested target high and -9233.33% from its likely low.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -919.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.82 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 94.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

IMH Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s Major holders

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. insiders hold 43.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.56% of the shares at 22.14% float percentage. In total, 12.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighTower Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 3.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.6 million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.