Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -86.42% YTD Loss?

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The IMUX share’s 52-week high remains $14.50, putting it -1015.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $52.34M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immunic Inc. (IMUX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMUX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the last session, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3600 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and -4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.42%. Short interest in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.40, implying an increase of 92.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMUX has been trading -2900.0% off suggested target high and -284.62% from its likely low.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares are -67.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.21% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.20% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -39.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.50% annually.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Immunic Inc. insiders hold 17.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.95% of the shares at 99.11% float percentage. In total, 81.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management, Llc with 1.79 million shares, or about 5.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.87 million.