How Much Is GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -654.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $14.56M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6100 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and -29.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.33%. Short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.67, implying an increase of 89.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOVX has been trading -1303.51% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GeoVax Labs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are -46.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.33% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 64.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -74.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30k and $165k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoVax Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.85% of the shares at 9.97% float percentage. In total, 9.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 10.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.4 million shares, or about 3.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91154.0, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 75666.0.