Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Stock Has Gained 55.26% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 1.20% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The HCTI share’s 52-week high remains $1.92, putting it -814.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $8.92M, with an average of 10.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

After registering a 1.20% upside in the last session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2795 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -31.94%, and 55.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.34%. Short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw shorts transact 95080.0 shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCTI has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -614.29% from its likely low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.2 million.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Triangle Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders hold 67.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 1.73% float percentage. In total, 0.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 70000.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25970.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 30015.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30015.0.