Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -3.74% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GSUN share’s 52-week high remains $95.00, putting it -9123.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $18.77M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 817.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

After registering a -3.74% downside in the last session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.85%, and -52.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.68%. Short interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Sun Education Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Golden Sun Education Group Limited insiders hold 39.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.17% of the shares at 0.28% float percentage. In total, 0.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10734.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1363.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22353.0.