Following A 5.97% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply a decrease of -5.81% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AUTL share’s 52-week high remains $5.65, putting it -202.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $325.63M, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.45K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -5.81% downside in the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0700 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.97%, and -23.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.07%. Short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 4.96 days time to cover.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are -32.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.64% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.20% this quarter before jumping 38.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $300k and $404k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.70% before dropping -38.10% in the following quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders hold 16.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.94% of the shares at 66.66% float percentage. In total, 55.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.99 million shares (or 19.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Syncona Portfolio Ltd with 7.35 million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.79 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.85 million.