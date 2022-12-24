Following A -16.35% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND)?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.96, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The LIND share’s 52-week high remains $19.13, putting it -174.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.91. The company has a valuation of $365.40M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 314.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.34 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.35%, and -29.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.38%. Short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw shorts transact 7.06 million shares and set a 19.72 days time to cover.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares are -22.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.28% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.00% this quarter before jumping 25.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 142.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $109 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.51 million and $65.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.00% before jumping 35.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. insiders hold 35.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.63% of the shares at 116.58% float percentage. In total, 74.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.48 million shares (or 12.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ariel Investments, LLC with 4.52 million shares, or about 8.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.17 million shares. This is just over 5.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 8.8 million.