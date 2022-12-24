Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -20.90% Loss

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -6.60% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.25, putting it -792.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $24.31M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

After registering a -6.60% downside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1890 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -6.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.90%, and -18.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.22%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw shorts transact 0.8 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $94.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.5 million.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders hold 22.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.74% of the shares at 103.52% float percentage. In total, 79.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.5 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.99 million