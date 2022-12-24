Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -41.45% Year-To-Date

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.52, to imply a decrease of -1.43% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The EMBC share’s 52-week high remains $49.00, putting it -78.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.62. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 594.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside in the last session, Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.59 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.14%, and -16.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.45%. Short interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) saw shorts transact 3.0 million shares and set a 6.38 days time to cover.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Embecta Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Embecta Corp. (EMBC) shares are 1.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.38% against 3.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $261.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $277.02 million.

EMBC Dividends

Embecta Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Embecta Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s Major holders

Embecta Corp. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.53% of the shares at 96.88% float percentage. In total, 96.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 15.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $231.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.77 million shares, or about 11.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $171.48 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Embecta Corp. (EMBC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.22 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.45 million, or 5.97% of the shares, all valued at about 101.53 million.