Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Down Almost -26.50% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.11. The DWAC share’s 52-week high remains $101.87, putting it -495.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.20. The company has a valuation of $667.29M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 19.20 this Friday, 12/23/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.98%, and -26.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.73%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Digital World Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.23% of the shares at 7.52% float percentage. In total, 7.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pentwater Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.54 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16488.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6235.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.