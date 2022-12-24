Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -6.95% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DGLY share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -369.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $14.59M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 297.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

After registering a -6.95% downside in the last session, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3100 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -6.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.00%, and -20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.47%. Short interest in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 5.52 days time to cover.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -175.00% this quarter before falling -900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 110.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.35 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 517.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Ally Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Digital Ally Inc. insiders hold 7.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.06% of the shares at 9.80% float percentage. In total, 9.06% institutions holds shares in the company.