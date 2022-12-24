Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.99, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DESP share’s 52-week high remains $12.70, putting it -154.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.44. The company has a valuation of $357.63M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Despegar.com Corp. (DESP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DESP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.16 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.84%, and -10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.03%. Short interest in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.12, implying an increase of 50.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DESP has been trading -300.8% off suggested target high and -40.28% from its likely low.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Despegar.com Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares are -40.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.55% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.90% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $139 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169 million.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Despegar.com Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com Corp. insiders hold 15.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.28% of the shares at 72.11% float percentage. In total, 61.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arisaig Partners (asia) Pte Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 5.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ancient Art, L.P. with 3.63 million shares, or about 5.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.41 million.

We also have BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and Bernstein (Sanford C.) Emerging Markets Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 11.63 million.