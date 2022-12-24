Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Friday – The Stock Is Down -1120.0% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -9.55% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CUEN share’s 52-week high remains $2.44, putting it -1120.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $3.54M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

After registering a -9.55% downside in the last session, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2600 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -9.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.97%, and -31.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.97%. Short interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw shorts transact 93300.0 shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cuentas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Cuentas Inc. insiders hold 55.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 4.65% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74364.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 41899.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26241.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71420.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11438.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 7163.0.