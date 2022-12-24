Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Shares Fall :-31.1% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $106.79, to imply an increase of 1.03% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $122.24, putting it -14.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.31. The company has a valuation of $8.02B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a 1.03% upside in the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 111.30 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 2.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.21%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 9.08 million shares and set a 7.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $119.22, implying an increase of 10.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.00 and $140.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELH has been trading -31.1% off suggested target high and 11.04% from its likely low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are 60.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4,840.00% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.30% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $161.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.91 million and $104.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.60% before jumping 61.20% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders hold 42.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.74% of the shares at 101.05% float percentage. In total, 57.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 11.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $424.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.07 million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $396.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $357.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 79.64 million.