Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) Stock?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.49, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The NESR share’s 52-week high remains $10.92, putting it -68.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.64. The company has a valuation of $592.93M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.94K shares over the past 3 months.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.63 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.34%, and 3.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.32%. Short interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $227.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230.52 million.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has its next earnings report out between October 28 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. insiders hold 10.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.74% of the shares at 50.98% float percentage. In total, 45.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 8.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.52 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $37.4 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy holds roughly 1.66 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 5.93 million.