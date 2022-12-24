Boom Or Bust: What Are Landos Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Future Prospects?

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 3.64% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LABP share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -1302.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $24.09M, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 488.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

After registering a 3.64% upside in the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.63%, and 67.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.45%. Short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw shorts transact 61130.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Landos Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are -48.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.96% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -333.30% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Landos Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 24.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.90% of the shares at 78.00% float percentage. In total, 58.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 36.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.28 million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.11 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.