BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) On Friday – Up 59.95% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.97, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The BTAI share’s 52-week high remains $24.57, putting it -11.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $620.21M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.65 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.58%, and 41.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.07%. Short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw shorts transact 2.64 million shares and set a 12.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.38, implying an increase of 41.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTAI has been trading -245.93% off suggested target high and 27.17% from its likely low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares are 71.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.11% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.60% this quarter before falling -41.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 million.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 32.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.14% of the shares at 75.46% float percentage. In total, 51.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.2 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.42 million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 8.02 million.