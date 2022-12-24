At $0.14 Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Is Worth A Gamble

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14. The LHDX share’s 52-week high remains $9.63, putting it -6778.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $5.53M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 191.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LHDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2400 this Friday, 12/23/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.33%, and -68.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.37%. Short interest in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lucira Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares are -92.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.90% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4,100.00% this quarter before falling -122.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $34.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.12 million and $90.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -43.30% before dropping -11.60% in the following quarter.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lucira Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Lucira Health Inc. insiders hold 9.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.13% of the shares at 63.19% float percentage. In total, 57.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.74 million shares (or 34.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eclipse Ventures, LLC with 6.22 million shares, or about 15.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65064.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 44828.0.