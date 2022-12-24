Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Could Increase In Price By -1381.48% Or More

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 32.93% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ARBK share’s 52-week high remains $14.80, putting it -2640.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $20.39M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ARBK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

After registering a 32.93% upside in the last session, Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5490 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 32.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.60%, and -33.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.57%. Short interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.56, implying an increase of 78.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARBK has been trading -1381.48% off suggested target high and 53.7% from its likely low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Argo Blockchain plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares are -87.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -243.14% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.97 million.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Argo Blockchain plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain plc insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.24% of the shares at 2.24% float percentage. In total, 2.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.38 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83365.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.