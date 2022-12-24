Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.52, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ASC share’s 52-week high remains $16.32, putting it -12.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $597.50M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 786.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.43.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.46 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.09%, and 0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 329.59%. Short interest in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 10.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASC has been trading -23.97% off suggested target high and 3.58% from its likely low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ardmore Shipping Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares are 96.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 437.84% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 486.50% this quarter before jumping 461.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 152.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $89.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25 million and $27.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 258.80% before jumping 154.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -518.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 42.64% annually.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Ardmore Shipping Corporation insiders hold 9.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.04% of the shares at 73.18% float percentage. In total, 66.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Private Management Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.55 million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.76 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 7.19 million.