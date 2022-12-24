Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Recovered 55.73% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -92.36% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92. The APLD share’s 52-week high remains $28.08, putting it -1362.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $180.90M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200 this Friday, 12/23/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.25%, and -14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.36%. Short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw shorts transact 2.08 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.29, implying an increase of 69.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLD has been trading -420.83% off suggested target high and -108.33% from its likely low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Digital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are 79.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,131.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $12.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.15 million.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Digital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders hold 37.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.84% of the shares at 41.62% float percentage. In total, 25.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oasis Management Co Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.34 million shares (or 4.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 3.23 million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.19 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 2.38 million.