After This Week’s 9.92% Gain In Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX), We Just Learned Something New

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.97, to imply an increase of 12.51% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The ICVX share’s 52-week high remains $23.70, putting it -116.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $446.92M, with an average of 5.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 956.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

After registering a 12.51% upside in the last session, Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.20 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 12.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.92%, and 262.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.05%. Short interest in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 8.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.50, implying an increase of 58.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICVX has been trading -246.4% off suggested target high and -36.74% from its likely low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Icosavax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares are 22.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.14% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.10% this quarter before falling -3.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -86.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $900k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.07 million and $582k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -56.50% before dropping -14.10% in the following quarter.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Icosavax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Icosavax Inc. insiders hold 12.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.95% of the shares at 92.87% float percentage. In total, 80.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc with 3.51 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $38.51 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 11.46 million.