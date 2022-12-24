After A Decline Of -201.38% From The High, Can NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Recover Quickly?

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NNBR share’s 52-week high remains $4.37, putting it -201.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $65.12M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.14K shares over the past 3 months.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, NN Inc. (NNBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.12%, and -25.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.63%. Short interest in NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 15.21 days time to cover.

NN Inc. (NNBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NN Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NN Inc. (NNBR) shares are -48.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -250.00% against 4.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $131.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.24 million and $110.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.20% before jumping 18.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 77.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

NNBR Dividends

NN Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NN Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s Major holders

NN Inc. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.40% of the shares at 81.32% float percentage. In total, 78.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corre Partners Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 12.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with 4.07 million shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.31 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NN Inc. (NNBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3.34 million.