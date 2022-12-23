ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Could Increase In Price By -72.51% Or More

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.39, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ZIM share’s 52-week high remains $91.23, putting it -424.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.23. The company has a valuation of $2.18B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZIM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $9.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the latest session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.95 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.49%, and -29.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.05%. Short interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw shorts transact 13.58 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.19, implying an increase of 21.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIM has been trading -72.51% off suggested target high and 2.24% from its likely low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are -61.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.13% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.50% this quarter before falling -71.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 billion.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 30.05, with the share yield ticking at 170.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders hold 33.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.15% of the shares at 66.32% float percentage. In total, 44.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 3.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 3.77 million shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $177.99 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 17.03 million.