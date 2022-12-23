Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.04

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UP share’s 52-week high remains $4.76, putting it -357.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $255.08M, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.31%, and -17.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.59%. Short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) saw shorts transact 5.27 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.98, implying an increase of 73.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UP has been trading -380.77% off suggested target high and -188.46% from its likely low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wheels Up Experience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are -55.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.90% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -158.30% this quarter before falling -22.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $381.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $394.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $301.98 million and $345.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.30% before jumping 14.20% in the following quarter.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders hold 10.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.33% of the shares at 64.08% float percentage. In total, 57.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Delta Air Lines Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 52.0 million shares (or 21.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.86 million shares, or about 7.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.77 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities holds roughly 5.48 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.26 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 11.78 million.