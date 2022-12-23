What Could Change After Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Gains 15.13% From The High-Point?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 16.92% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The BKKT share’s 52-week high remains $10.86, putting it -614.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $417.59M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

After registering a 16.92% upside in the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 16.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.30%, and -6.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.14%. Short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw shorts transact 11.66 million shares and set a 10.48 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.02 million.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bakkt Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders hold 22.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.29% of the shares at 38.00% float percentage. In total, 29.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.93 million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.6 million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.68 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 2.99 million.