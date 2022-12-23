Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -82.08% Year-To-Date

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -3.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VSTM share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -552.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $83.55M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Verastem Inc. (VSTM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VSTM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

After registering a -3.10% downside in the latest session, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3999 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -3.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.13%, and -3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.08%. Short interest in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw shorts transact 2.73 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 91.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VSTM has been trading -1427.78% off suggested target high and -733.33% from its likely low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verastem Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are -70.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.88% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50k and $545k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.74% annually.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verastem Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.15% of the shares at 60.73% float percentage. In total, 60.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 14.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 19.97 million shares, or about 10.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.2 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 2.61 million.