Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 32.76% Year-To-Date

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 14.15% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $0.93, putting it -12.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $92.06M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a 14.15% upside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8367 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 14.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.26%, and 102.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.76%. Short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 66.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading -261.45% off suggested target high and -140.96% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.42% of the shares at 3.42% float percentage. In total, 3.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $98609.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 76620.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38899.0