Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -188.14% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.70, to imply a decrease of -2.81% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The TWKS share’s 52-week high remains $27.95, putting it -188.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.61. The company has a valuation of $3.01B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TWKS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the latest session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.21 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and 27.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.78%. Short interest in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying an increase of 17.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.50 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWKS has been trading -44.33% off suggested target high and 2.06% from its likely low.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Thoughtworks Holding Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) shares are -34.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.70% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $327.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $347.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $281.74 million and $286.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.30% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. insiders hold 72.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.60% of the shares at 99.53% float percentage. In total, 27.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.18 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $87.23 million.

We also have MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 42.96 million.