Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -3.01% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 8.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.30, to imply a decrease of -2.12% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $8.55, putting it -3.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.95. The company has a valuation of $13.68B, with an average of 18.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.71 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.21%, and 44.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.17%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 30.18 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.92, implying an increase of 82.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.52 and $68.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading -721.57% off suggested target high and -123.13% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are 67.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.26% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.70% this quarter before falling -41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.40% before jumping 1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 104.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -27.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.87% annually.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.07% of the shares at 49.07% float percentage. In total, 49.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.99 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 32.95 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $165.39 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 23.44 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.63 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 36.32 million.