Stock Of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Dropped By -17.70 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.44, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The S share’s 52-week high remains $53.97, putting it -301.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.80. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with an average of 5.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SentinelOne Inc. (S), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give S a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.66 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.93%, and -17.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.38%. Short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw shorts transact 12.4 million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.66, implying an increase of 40.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.50 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, S has been trading -167.86% off suggested target high and -15.33% from its likely low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SentinelOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are -49.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.18% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.70% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 103.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $110.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.57 million.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SentinelOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.43% of the shares at 71.85% float percentage. In total, 71.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 16.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $808.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 27.11 million shares, or about 13.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $632.48 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 7.08 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.73 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 146.37 million.