Stock Of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) Dropped By -20.49 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s traded shares stood at 15.37 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 62.11% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The IMRN share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -68.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $9.93M, with an average of 7650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immuron Limited (IMRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

After registering a 62.11% upside in the latest session, Immuron Limited (IMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8500 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 62.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.32%, and -20.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.60%. Short interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw shorts transact 174.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 56.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMRN has been trading -129.89% off suggested target high and -129.89% from its likely low.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) estimates and forecasts

IMRN Dividends

Immuron Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immuron Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

Immuron Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.08% of the shares at 0.08% float percentage. In total, 0.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4580.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9801.0.