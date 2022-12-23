Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) After -278.72% Decline From High?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VEON share’s 52-week high remains $1.78, putting it -278.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $920.40M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 844.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VEON Ltd. (VEON), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VEON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the latest session, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.29%, and 2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.09%. Short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.55, implying an increase of 81.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.55 and $2.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEON has been trading -442.55% off suggested target high and -442.55% from its likely low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.05 billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VEON Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders hold 56.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.45% of the shares at 42.32% float percentage. In total, 18.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Exor Capital LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 120.79 million shares (or 6.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shah Capital Management with 82.1 million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $38.19 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund holds roughly 16.02 million shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.3 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 5.72 million.