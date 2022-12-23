Should Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Rally After -8.05% Drop From High?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.43. The MLCO share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -8.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $5.00B, with an average of 7.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 12.35 this Thursday, 12/22/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.30%, and 71.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.28%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 10.56 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are 87.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.12% against 2.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.63% of the shares at 41.63% float percentage. In total, 41.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.97 million shares (or 5.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $149.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 19.8 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $113.87 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 10.56 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 27.29 million.