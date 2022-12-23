Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -74.82% YTD

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares stood at 16.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.68, to imply a decrease of -4.17% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The SHOP share’s 52-week high remains $145.70, putting it -320.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.63. The company has a valuation of $44.02B, with an average of 19.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shopify Inc. (SHOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SHOP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 24 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

After registering a -4.17% downside in the last session, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.11 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.70%, and -1.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.82%. Short interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) saw shorts transact 41.49 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.17, implying an increase of 13.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOP has been trading -73.01% off suggested target high and 19.26% from its likely low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shopify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are -9.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -106.25% against -8.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -122.20% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.74 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.20% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shopify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.47% of the shares at 61.58% float percentage. In total, 61.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 72.99 million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 57.05 million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.78 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 40.34 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.16 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 462.32 million.