Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Down Almost -25.72% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply a decrease of -3.41% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FRBK share’s 52-week high remains $5.67, putting it -186.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $131.92M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 189.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the latest session, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.30 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.39%, and -25.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.89%. Short interest in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw shorts transact 7.15 million shares and set a 32.42 days time to cover.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Republic First Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) shares are -48.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.24% against 3.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.71 million and $39.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.50% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Republic First Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 22.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.72% of the shares at 72.94% float percentage. In total, 56.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CPV Partners, LLC with 5.44 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.74 million.

We also have BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 4.35 million.