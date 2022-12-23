Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Surged -4.93% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.86, to imply a decrease of -0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $11.83, putting it -206.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $17.16B, with an average of 20.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.95 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.21%, and -8.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.85%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 104.26 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.76, implying an increase of 42.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $12.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NU has been trading -221.24% off suggested target high and 22.28% from its likely low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are -4.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.00% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 181.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $635.9 million and $877.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 130.30% before jumping 68.40% in the following quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 8.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.07% of the shares at 72.48% float percentage. In total, 66.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 546.38 million shares (or 15.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (PTC) Ltd with 415.54 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.6 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 41.52 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.88 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 142.16 million.