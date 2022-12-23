Now Is The Time To Build A Position In VTEX (NYSE: VTEX)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.30. The VTEX share’s 52-week high remains $12.10, putting it -266.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.66. The company has a valuation of $664.78M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VTEX (VTEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTEX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.72 this Thursday, 12/22/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.81%, and -18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.22%. Short interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 41.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.20 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTEX has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -27.27% from its likely low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VTEX share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VTEX (VTEX) shares are -8.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $46.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.12 million and $34.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.30% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VTEX has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

VTEX insiders hold 24.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.00% of the shares at 94.94% float percentage. In total, 72.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.88 million shares (or 42.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with 12.03 million shares, or about 25.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39.71 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VTEX (VTEX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.11 million shares. This is just over 10.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 2.98 million.